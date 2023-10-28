WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $47.62 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

