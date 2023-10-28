WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EELV opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

