WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 668 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

