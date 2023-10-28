WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 907 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,668,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,096,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $50.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

