WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBND opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

