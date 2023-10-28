WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

