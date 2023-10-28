WealthSpring Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthSpring Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average of $151.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

