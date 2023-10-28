Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $276.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

