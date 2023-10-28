Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

NYSE:WMK traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 89,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $95.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

