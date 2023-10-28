Wells Fargo & Company Boosts First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $13.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

