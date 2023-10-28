Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,850 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

