Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on November 17th

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

WABC opened at $46.25 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

