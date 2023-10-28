Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.24% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

