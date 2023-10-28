Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,316,322 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 3,864,365 shares.The stock last traded at $37.20 and had previously closed at $42.18.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

