Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.80-$6.00 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $88.91 and a 52 week high of $119.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 10,007 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,186,630.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,771,140.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $270,759.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $87,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $15,625,594. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

