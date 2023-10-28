Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WHG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 295,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

