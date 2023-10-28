WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $220.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get WEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $1,181,161. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $163.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.21. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $148.82 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.