Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.15 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.20.

Shares of WHR opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

