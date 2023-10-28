William Blair Downgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.55.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

