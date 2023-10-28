Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 143.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $164.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

