WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.