Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of Wintrust Financial worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

