WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 135.5% in October

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 135.5% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $46.89.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

