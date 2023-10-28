WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,116 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

