WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in PayPal by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PayPal by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

