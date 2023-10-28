WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.