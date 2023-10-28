WNY Asset Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

