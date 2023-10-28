WNY Asset Management LLC Has $480,000 Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $38.72 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $559.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.