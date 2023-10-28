WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Barings BDC worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,359,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,566 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 471,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $923.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

