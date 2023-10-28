WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $177.00 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.76.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

