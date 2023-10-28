WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,332,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,148,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 108,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

