WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 92,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,328 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $64.23 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.