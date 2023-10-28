WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,833 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

