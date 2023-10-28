WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $179.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

