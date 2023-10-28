WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.