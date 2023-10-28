WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

