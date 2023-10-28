WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after acquiring an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VYM opened at $98.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.