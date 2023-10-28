WNY Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $97.75 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total transaction of $438,943.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,138,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,622,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.