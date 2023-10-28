Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Down 6.3 %

WOLF opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after buying an additional 1,377,187 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,258,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after buying an additional 670,154 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.