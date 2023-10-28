Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,309 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

WH opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

