Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.32-3.37 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of XEL opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

