Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after acquiring an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.