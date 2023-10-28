Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Stock Performance
Xcelerate stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
About Xcelerate
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xcelerate
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.