Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Stock Performance

Xcelerate stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc Xcelerate Inc was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

