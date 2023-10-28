Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 0.6% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Xylem by 350,026.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 10,558.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $197,762,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,344. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

About Xylem



Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

