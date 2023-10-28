Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yamaha Price Performance

OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $26.21 on Friday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

