Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yamaha Price Performance
OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $26.21 on Friday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.
About Yamaha
