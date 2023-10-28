Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $347.50

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 347.50 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 549.50 ($6.73), with a volume of 1110247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546.50 ($6.69).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 658 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Yellow Cake from GBX 635 ($7.78) to GBX 645 ($7.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 509.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 441.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,189.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

