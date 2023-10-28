Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Down 15.6% in October

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 408.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.90 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $733.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

