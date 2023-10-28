Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in October

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the September 30th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,747.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 10.9 %

OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $1.22 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

