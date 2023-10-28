Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Update

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 746,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Zeon Stock Performance

ZEOOF stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Zeon has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zeon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Zeon

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

