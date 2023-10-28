Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $103.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

